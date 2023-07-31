ZoomInfo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, Wash. — VANCOUVER, Wash. — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.1 million. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $308.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $309 million to $312 million for the fiscal third quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.

