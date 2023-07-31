ZoomInfo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. — VANCOUVER, Wash. — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $308.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 25 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $309 million to $312 million for the fiscal third quarter.
ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion.
