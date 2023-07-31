New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Symbotic Inc. (SYM), up $10.22 to $52.40.
The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.
Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 40 cents to $2.67.
The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $3.12 to $108.21.
The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), up 55 cents to $53.14.
The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), down $2.43 to $43.57.
The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 67 cents to $44.31.
The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.