The conventional wisdom is that spectator activities are booming in America. Concertgoers have been packing arenas for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour; the pairing of Barbie and Oppenheimer just lifted weekend box office revenue to a four-year high; professional baseball has rediscovered its mojo; and Lionel Messi’s arrival in South Florida is creating a surge of interest in Major League Soccer.

Without a doubt, those events have made meaningful individual contributions to the consumer economy (with Swift even getting a favorable mention in the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s June Beige Book). But in a broad economic sense, the activity in arenas and movie theaters still looks more like a normalization from the pandemic disruptions than a meaningful change in American consumption of in-person entertainment.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, only live sporting events have experienced an increase over their pre-pandemic baseline, helped by big years in 2022 for both college and professional football and signs that Major League Baseball has dug itself out of it long slump. The former was buoyed by the expansion of alcohol sales in college stadiums, while the latter got a boost from a strategy overhaul, including measures to speed up the pace of the game.

Overall, real consumption of in-person events has only just returned to its pre-pandemic level, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data reported Friday. That’s a bit of a different story from the one we often hear, which suggests that the Covid experience unleashed a torrent of reckless spending on discretionary services. Sure, it felt that way for a while, but that was mostly because activity was surging back from extraordinarily low levels.

What has changed, of course, is the mix. Even on a nominal basis, movie theater spending is still down, and Americans are reallocating their movie budgets to live sports (at least as of the June data released Friday, which is admittedly pre-Barbenheimer.) Inflation has also made it seem as if we’re being more profligate than we used to be, but really we’re gobbling up about the same quantities of tickets.

What does all of this mean going forward?

In the big picture, consumption — which makes up about two-thirds of the US economy — has been carried by services spending for the past couple years, and a key question going forward is whether that can continue. If the past couple years have been mostly normalization, then the growth in recreation services probably won’t come as easily from here on out. Studios, artists and sports team will have to work that much harder in the year ahead to find continued growth.

Alternatively, a cooldown could come as a welcome development for the Federal Reserve. At his press conference on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell once again singled out the non-housing core services sector (which includes the aforementioned concerts, games and movies) as a key part of the disinflation puzzle he’s trying to solve. In that sense, a moderation — or even a steadying — of consumption for such experiences may just help to deliver the elusive soft landing for the US economy. So while the conventional wisdom may be wrong about the recreation boom, that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

