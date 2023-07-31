Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Huge hikes in the prices of food and other daily essentials are coming to an end. That’s the message coming loud and clear from the big European retailers and consumer-goods companies. While this should bring relief to long-suffering consumers, it means a whole different set of challenges for supermarkets and manufacturers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After increasing sharply for the past two years, prices for many goods are set to stabilize — though not yet fall — in the months ahead. This is due to manufacturers seeing the surging commodity costs that took a chunk out of their margins start to abate.

For example, Unilever Plc, the owner of Dove and Marmite, said it faced €400 million ($438.5 million) of materials inflation in the second half of its current fiscal year, down from €1.6 billion in the first half. Among the items that have eased in price are plastics and packaging, as well as palm oil, which is used in cleaning, personal care and beauty products.

But there are still pain points, for example, cocoa, sugar and robusta coffee. If you look at Nestle SA’s basket of agricultural commodities, you’ll see costs are still on average 29% higher now than between 2015 and 2019.

There are also question marks over the direction of dairy prices and of wheat, the latter of which had fallen sharply before Russia recently withdrew from the agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea.

Despite these pressures, it looks like the hefty hikes that consumers have endured since late 2021 are largely over. The impact on recent earnings from higher prices was largely from actions already taken. There will be far fewer upward revisions in the months to come. Where they do happen, they will be selective and more modest.

As prices have gone up, the amount of goods sold has fallen, as consumers have switched to cheaper private-label products or turned to the German discounters, Aldi and Lidl. This should now reverse. Unilever said it was already seeing sales volume recover in its beauty and wellbeing division, as well as in its personal care unit, both of which are now much less impacted by inflation. Home-care products should be the next to follow this pattern.

So, consumer-goods groups should now be able to ride a wave of volume-driven sales growth, right? Well, it’s not that simple.

It’s true that when prices stabilized and in some cases fell after the last bout of inflation, in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Unilever and Nestle did see sales volumes recover. But not all shoppers switched back to buying household names — many stuck with supermarket brands, given the level of trust in these companies, and the hard discounters, which are primarily private label.

Over a decade ago manufacturers turned to special offers to pass back the benefits of lower input costs and stimulate demand. There are signs this is happening again. In the UK, deals recently went up year on year for the first time since July 2021, according to data provider Kantar. Just over a quarter of products are now sold on promotion, it said.

Already, companies including Danone SA and Nestle are increasing the amount of money they set aside for special offers to make their products more affordable amid the broader inflationary backdrop and entice shoppers back to their brands.

What’s more, against easing commodity pressures, food retailers could start to agitate for reductions, too. Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest supermarket, is pushing suppliers for lower prices so that it can take a lead on competitiveness.

Two years ago, Walmart Inc. said it would use its scale to swim against the tide of rising prices. It would not be surprising to see it take this stance in the US again, as it seeks to hold onto those customers who have turned to it amid the squeeze on incomes. In France, Carrefour SA has begun rebuilding scale in its domestic market, with its first acquisition in 20 years, of the Cora and Match banners from the Louis Delhaize group for €1.05 billion. This, together with its improved performance, should give it more clout with suppliers, as they prefer to give their best deals to retailers on the front foot.

For grocers, prices rising less ferociously brings other challenges. Amid inflation, they can all expand their sales at the same time. But amid disinflation, or even eventually deflation, they must compete more aggressively to maintain their top line and protect profits.

In intensely competitive markets, such as the UK and France, supermarkets need a weak player to steal share from. Right now, in France that is Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, which last week revealed a €1.3 billion net loss amid a rescue deal with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky. In the UK, Tesco and rival J Sainsbury Plc pretty much have their pick. Asda Group Ltd. and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. are in private hands and saddled with heavy borrowings against a backdrop of rising interest rates. Iceland Foods is also indebted, while Waitrose is struggling to keep its shelves full.

Of course, Aldi and Lidl haven’t gone away and will be keen not to lose the customers who flocked to it in the cost-of-living crisis. But at least there are some soft targets.

And that’s badly needed, because while consumers may see light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to inflation, for the companies that cater to them, the challenges are only just beginning.

