Instagram commentary exploded this past weekend over photographs of a London restaurant’s kitchen staff. Proudly lined up outside Strakers, a new restaurant in fashionable Notting Hill, was the brigade put together by chef Thomas Straker: the boss himself and seven other White men. The fact that none were women was one perceived offense — this is a chronic issue in the industry. But the images also struck a wrong note in the aftermath of a well-regarded West African restaurant — Akoko in Fitzrovia — not receiving a Michelin star when the UK awards were announced in March.

A diversity deficit haunts the industry. Indeed, restaurants must work harder to be welcoming of women and minorities. They need to proactively seek out candidates, promote them as they learn the ropes and make sure the kitchen atmosphere is cleansed of the profession’s traditional toxicity. It’ll take time but it’s not impossible. Since 2018, I’ve been going to Koya, a popular Japanese izakaya at the Bloomberg Arcade here in London; it has a White male head chef but, in his absence, the open kitchen is often run by women and Black cooks.

But change needs to start long before hiring and staffing. The calculations around the financing of restaurants pose a problem. A new restaurant is always a challenge but, when they go ahead, banks and investors still mostly opt to fund projects that are brought to them by White men. Straker also had the advantage of the more than a million followers he’d won on TikTok.

There is a lot of anecdotal material from both sides of the Atlantic that traditional financing is difficult to come by for would-be restaurateurs who are women and minorities. Here in London, my friend Adejoke Bakare resorted to an Indiegogo campaign to raise money to restart her extremely well-reviewed Nigerian restaurant Chishuru. (Full disclosure: I donated.)

So, begin with increased financing for a more diverse group of business people and given human proclivities, like will hire like. One of the best new restaurants in New York City is Raf’s, an operation with women owners and a kitchen run by women. A few years ago, a similar enterprise began a few blocks away called King — named for the street it’s on; the founding trio were all women. (Koya in the Bloomberg building in London is co-founded by a woman). Women-run kitchens in the UK have been awarded Michelin stars for years now, including Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill. It’s progress but still very slow.

In London, Straker did not help his case by arguing on Instagram that critics should just “calm down” and that the photos were simply evidence of an imperfect world, citing staffing shortages plaguing the industry plus a lack of diverse applicants. By Monday, however, the chef was taking a much less confrontational tact. “I am very sorry for my initial response,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I am absolutely committed to ensuring diversity in my restaurants, unfortunately we aren’t achieving this in my kitchens currently and this is an area I know I need to improve on, making sure it is seen as a welcoming and approachable environment for all.”(1)

That’s the way to go. I tried defending myself once as he first did. It was in the age before cancellation, and I was promptly cancelled. It’s an old but important lesson and worth sharing.

In 2013, while at Time magazine, I oversaw an elaborate chart tracing the culinary ancestry of several prominent chefs around the world back to four ultra-influential restaurant groups. The very big problem: Not one of the scores of chefs in the graphic was a woman. It was an editorial misjudgment on my part that was compounded by the fact that the accompanying main feature was entitled “The Gods of Food” and the cover art (which ran only in the editions outside the US) showed three male chefs. To be fair to myself, the whole package was about the most influential people (women and men) in everything from agriculture to fishing to restaurants. But that wasn’t going to save me from the Twitter and media storm that ensued from the main provocation: No women chefs.

It was a controversy whose moment had arrived. Cherry Bombe — the magazine that advocates for women in the restaurant and food industry — had been founded that year. I tried to take on the issue by arguing in interviews that what Time did was a reflection — not a celebration — of the status quo. But there were giant blind spots, like, why no mention of Alice Waters, who founded the epitome of California cuisine Chez Panisse? And it was insensitive to the fact that it’s harder for women to start their own restaurants (that financing problem). My rationalizations fell flat.

It’s a different kind of trauma to see your story trend on Twitter for the wrong reasons. Some restaurant friends didn’t speak to me for months. I’ve spent the last decade trying to atone. I’ve become friendly with some chefs who felt particularly aggrieved. And I’ve learned that blaming underlying circumstances is a poor excuse for perpetuating an unjust status quo. I was wrong back in 2013 for trying to defend a mistake. I’ve tried to learn from my experience — recognizing culinary talents among the underrepresented and encouraging more restaurants to do the right thing. Thomas Straker seems to have gotten it. Now, banks and investors have to start changing the way they deal with fledgling businesses.

Am I pushing biases the other way around? Say what you want, but I’m eating better than ever.

(1) Straker did not respond to a request for further comment.

