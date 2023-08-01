Dutch ministry says a fire that blazed for nearly a week on a cargo ship appears to have burnt out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A fire that had been raging on board a cargo ship carrying thousands of new cars appears to have burnt itself out after nearly a week, the Dutch ministry coordinating salvage efforts said Tuesday.
“The situation on board the cargo ship is still stable. There are no indications that the fire is still burning,” the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said, adding that the ship is intact below the waterline.
Photos released Monday by the Netherlands coast guard appeared to show no smoke billowing out of the ship, which is anchored 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland while authorities decide which port it will be towed to for the next stage of the complex salvage operation.
“The recovery companies are working on a plan of action for towing the freighter to its final location and salvaging it,” the ministry said.
One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted. The crew of 21, all Indian nationals, and two other people on board, were evacuated in the early hours of July 26.