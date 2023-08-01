Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating after debt ceiling crisis

The ruling, issued shortly after financial markets closed trading for the day, moves the federal government’s rating as a currency issuer from “AAA” to “AA+.” A lower credit rating could make borrowers less likely to lend money to the federal government on favorable terms, potentially raising costs for U.S. taxpayers.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The credit agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the trustworthiness of the U.S. government on Tuesday, saying successive standoffs over the nation’s debt ceiling and rising federal debt have cast doubt on the United States’ ability to meet all its payment obligations.

In a statement, Fitch said the revision reflects both the standoffs over the debt ceiling and the federal government’s “high and growing” debt burden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden approved a deal to lift the debt ceiling, but only after months of negotiations that raised the prospect of a calamitous default.