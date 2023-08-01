Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating after debt ceiling crisis

The credit agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the trustworthiness of the U.S. government on Tuesday, saying successive standoffs over the nation’s debt ceiling and rising federal debt have cast doubt on the United States’ ability to meet all its payment obligations.
In a statement, Fitch said the revision reflects both the standoffs over the debt ceiling and the federal government’s “high and growing” debt burden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden approved a deal to lift the debt ceiling, but only after months of negotiations that raised the prospect of a calamitous default.
“In Fitch’s view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters,” the statement said. “The repeated debt limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.