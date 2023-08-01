The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Economic Policy

Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating after debt ceiling crisis

Ratings agency cites ‘steady deterioration in standards of governance’ in federal government

By
Updated August 1, 2023 at 5:41 p.m. EDT|Published August 1, 2023 at 5:38 p.m. EDT
Morning light inside the Capitol Rotunda on April 26, 2023. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
1 min

The credit agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the trustworthiness of the U.S. government on Tuesday, saying successive standoffs over the nation’s debt ceiling and rising federal debt have cast doubt on the United States’ ability to meet all its payment obligations.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The ruling, issued shortly after financial markets closed trading for the day, moves the federal government’s rating as a currency issuer from “AAA” to “AA+.” A lower credit rating could make borrowers less likely to lend money to the federal government on favorable terms, potentially raising costs for U.S. taxpayers.

In a statement, Fitch said the revision reflects both the standoffs over the debt ceiling and the federal government’s “high and growing” debt burden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden approved a deal to lift the debt ceiling, but only after months of negotiations that raised the prospect of a calamitous default.

“In Fitch’s view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters,” the statement said. “The repeated debt limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Loading...