American International Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $13.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.14 billion.

American International Group shares have fallen 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.38, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG

