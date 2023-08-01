Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERWYN, Pa. — BERWYN, Pa. — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $324.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.57 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.58.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.18 to $6.26 per share.

Ametek shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

