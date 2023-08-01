Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144.5 million.
The private equity firm posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $792.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725.8 million.
Ares Management shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.
