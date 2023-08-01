Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEDFORD, Mass. — BEDFORD, Mass. — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $320.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.8 million, or $1.67 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $180.71, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN