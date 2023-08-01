Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRENTFORD, Britain — BRENTFORD, Britain — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $312.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.9 million.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

