Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain — BRENTFORD, Britain — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $35.7 million.
The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $312.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.9 million.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have dropped nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AY