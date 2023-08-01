Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $282,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Big 5 shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.31, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.