Caterpillar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.92 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.55 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.51 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $17.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.5 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

