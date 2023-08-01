Caterpillar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.92 billion.
The construction equipment company posted revenue of $17.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.5 billion.
Caterpillar shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.
