Commercial Vehicle Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.1 million.
The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $262.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.1 million.
