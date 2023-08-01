Commvault: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12.6 million.
The data-management software company posted revenue of $198.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $197 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.
