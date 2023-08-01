The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Diversified Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 1, 2023 at 5:37 p.m. EDT

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $12.1 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $72.6 million, or 30 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $346.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHC

Loading...