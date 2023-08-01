Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $744 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.27 to $2.37. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share.

