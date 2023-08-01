Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $329.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

