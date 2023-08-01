Ecolab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $329.7 million.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.
