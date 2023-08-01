Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $402 million.
The video game maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 to $3.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.
