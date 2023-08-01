Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $402 million. On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.58 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Electronic Arts said it expects revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.42 to $3.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion.

