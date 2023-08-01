Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $91.4 million.
The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.
Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.31 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion.
