Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $65.6 million.
The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $720.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.9 million.
Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.
