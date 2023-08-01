Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $65.6 million. The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $720.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.9 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

