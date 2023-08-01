Esperion Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.9 million in its second quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR