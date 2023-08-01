Flowserve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $51.2 million.
The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.1 million.
Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2 per share.
