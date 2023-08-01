Four Corners Property: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. — MILL VALLEY, Calif. — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $23.6 million, or 27 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Mill Valley, California, posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.
