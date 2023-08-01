Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $150 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $10 billion.

