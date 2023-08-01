Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $150 million.
The packaging company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.
Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $10 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPK