Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $31 million.
The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $125 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE