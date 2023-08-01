Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.