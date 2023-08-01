Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine — WESTBROOK, Maine — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $224.2 million.
The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $943.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.8 million.
Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.64 to $9.90 per share.
