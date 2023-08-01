Illinois Tool Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.41 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.13 billion.