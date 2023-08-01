Illinois Tool Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. — GLENVIEW, Ill. — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $754 million.
The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.13 billion.
Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $9.55 to $9.95 per share.
