IGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — LONDON — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, IGT said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IGT

Gift this article Gift Article