IGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million.
The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, IGT said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.
