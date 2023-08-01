JetBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $138 million.
The airline posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
JetBlue expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 40 cents per share.
