Kennametal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $36.4 million.
The engineered products maker posted revenue of $550.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $118.5 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Kennametal expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $510 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion.
