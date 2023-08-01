Lear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $168.7 million.
The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.
Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $22.35 billion to $23.05 billion.
