LGI Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — THE WOODLANDS, Texas — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.1 million.
The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $645.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648 million.
