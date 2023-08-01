Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.12 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $612 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.48 to $2.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $570 million to $595 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.