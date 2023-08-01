Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.
The hotel company posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.05 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.09. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.65 per share.
