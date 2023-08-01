Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $726 million. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.26 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.09. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.36 to $8.65 per share.

