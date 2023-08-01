The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2023 at 4:08 p.m. EDT

MARIETTA, Ga. — MARIETTA, Ga. — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $528,000 in its second quarter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.

