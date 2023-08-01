MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. — MARIETTA, Ga. — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $528,000 in its second quarter.
The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.
