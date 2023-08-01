Molson Coors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. — GOLDEN, Colo. — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $342.4 million.
The beer maker posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.27 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAP