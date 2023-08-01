Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $86.1 million.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.
Norwegian Cruise Line expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents per share.
