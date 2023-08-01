The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2023 at 7:41 a.m. EDT

MIAMI — MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $86.1 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents per share.

