Revvity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $35.6 million. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $709.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $705.2 million.

Revvity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.85 billion.

