Rigel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26 million.

