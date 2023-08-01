Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $400.2 million.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share.
