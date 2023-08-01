Service Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.2 million.
The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.8 million.
Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.
