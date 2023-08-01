Surgery Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.
The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $667.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY