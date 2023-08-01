Surgery Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 28 cents per share.