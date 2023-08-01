Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $733.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.34 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $19.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $76.32 billion.

