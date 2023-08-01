Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $733.7 million.
The food distributor posted revenue of $19.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.85 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $76.32 billion.
