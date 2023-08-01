The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
TPG RE Finance Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 1, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.6 million.

