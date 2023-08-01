TPG RE Finance Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its second quarter.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.
The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $103.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.6 million.
