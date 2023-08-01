Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144 million.
The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to $1.
