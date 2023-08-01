The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2023 at 6:48 a.m. EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $144 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $3.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to $1.

