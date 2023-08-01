Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. — WARSAW, Ind. — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $209.6 million.
The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.
Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share.
