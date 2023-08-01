Bed Bath & Beyond is back … kind of.
Overstock is now Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s what you need to know.
As of Tuesday, customers searching for either retailer online will wind up on the same landing page
“We thought we had a good operating model but a bad name; we thought Bed Bath & Beyond had a great name but a bad operating model,” he said. Overstock, unlike Bed Bath & Beyond, doesn’t own its inventory. Rather, third-party suppliers ship the items directly to customers.
Overstock has been testing the transition in Canada since June. Now, U.S. shoppers will experience the same. Here’s what you need to know.