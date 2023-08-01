Business

Overstock is now Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s what you need to know.

As of Tuesday, customers searching for either retailer online will wind up on the same landing page


August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Charlotte in 2018. (Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg News)


Bed Bath & Beyond is back … kind of.

As of Tuesday, Overstock officially swaps its name out for the now-defunct housewares chain. Customers searching for either retailer online will wind up on the same landing page, where both companies’ logos will be displayed for the next few months.

Overstockonce an online repository for closeout furniture, home decor and more — acquired Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property for $21.5 million in June, about two months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The rebranding is expected to build on both companies’ strengths, said chief executive Jonathan Johnson.

“We thought we had a good operating model but a bad name; we thought Bed Bath & Beyond had a great name but a bad operating model,” he said. Overstock, unlike Bed Bath & Beyond, doesn’t own its inventory. Rather, third-party suppliers ship the items directly to customers.

Overstock has been testing the transition in Canada since June. Now, U.S. shoppers will experience the same. Here’s what you need to know.

