Former President Donald Trump’s latest run for the White House is being complicated by a slew of legal onslaughts, the latest being an indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost. Earlier he was charged with mishandling classified documents and in a separate case falsifying business records. In addition, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing a woman decades ago. These and other cases could bring further distractions and unflattering revelations — not to mention the risk of prison time. Trump is no normal politician, though, and the legal scrutiny could feed his preferred narrative that he’s being unfairly targeted by a “deep state” bureaucracy and the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden, his potential opponent in the 2024 general election.

1. What are the newest charges?

In an indictment filed in federal court in Washington Aug. 1, Trump was charged with three criminal conspiracies to subvert the 2020 presidential election. He’s accused of trying to undermine the counting of votes and the certification of the results; with obstructing a congressional investigation into attacks on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress was making that certification; and with conspiring against people’s right to vote and to have their votes counted. The charges from the office of Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith carry penalties of as much as 20 years in prison. The Democrat-led House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot had recommended that the Justice Department charge Trump with insurrection. Such criminal referrals from Congress carry no legal weight on their own, and the charge is not part of the indictment.

2. What has Trump said about Jan. 6?

Trump has defended his actions surrounding the 2020 election by repeatedly making the debunked claim that it was rigged against him and that Biden benefited from millions of illegal votes. He argues that the Jan. 6 insurrection wasn’t his fault — he blames then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for alleged security failures — and that his rally before the attack was peaceful even though he urged his followers to “fight like hell.” Trump has also suggested that if he were re-elected, he’d pardon potentially hundreds of individuals who were charged with crimes over the attack, which resulted in injuries to more than 140 police officers and millions of dollars in damage.

3. Can Trump still run for president?

The US Constitution, which sets the qualifications for president, says nothing that would bar Trump from running or even taking office while facing charges or serving a sentence for the crimes he’s currently charged with. Of course, an active prosecution or prison sentence would present all manner of practical and political difficulties. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution, enacted in the aftermath of the Civil War, includes a provision that no one can hold a seat in Congress, or “any office, civil or military,” if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” A number of advocacy groups have said they would sue to apply the prohibition to Trump or pressure state governments to disqualify him from ballots.

4. Who is special counsel Jack Smith?

Smith, the former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, is the man who was named special counsel to oversee probes into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as well as into any role the former president and those around him may have had in the insurrection at the Capitol. Smith has spent three decades prosecuting official corruption, police brutality and violent crimes. Smith has also headed up genocide and war crimes prosecutions at the International Criminal Court.

5. What are the charges against Trump related to classified information?

The case stems from Trump’s decision to move scores of boxes of White House documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office, many of which contained highly classified government records. A federal indictment filed in US District Court in Miami accuses Trump of failing to comply with a subpoena for the return of all classified documents in his possession and then conspiring with others to hide his obstinacy. The full indictment, after revisions, includes 42 counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements. If convicted of obstructing justice, Trump could face as long as 20 years in prison. Trump claimed innocence in a post on his Truth Social platform. His presidential campaign called the indictment an “act of open legal ‘warfare’.”

6. What are the charges related to business records?

Trump also faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. He stands accused of concealing payments on the eve of the 2016 election to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, intended to keep her from going public with her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump. Trump denies he had an affair with Daniels and pleaded not guilty on April 4.

7. What’s the status of other possible criminal prosecutions?

• In Georgia, Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump broke the law in his attempts to alter the results of the state’s 2020 vote. In a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes — one more than Joe Biden’s margin of victory in the state. A special grand jury that heard evidence in the case finished its work by submitting a report to Willis, who says her decision on whether to bring charges will be announced before Sept. 1.

• On Dec. 6, two units of his family business, the Trump Organization, were found guilty of engaging in a 13-year tax-evasion scheme. A Manhattan jury found the two units guilty of all 17 counts including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Trump himself wasn’t charged. The two companies were assessed a $1.6 million fine. With a felony on its record, the Trump Organization could be barred from further contracts with government agencies and could have trouble doing business with banks. Lawyers for both units said they would appeal.

8. Where do the civil cases stand?

• In a case brought by New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, a jury on May 9 found Trump liable for battery. The suit was filed under New York’s new Adult Survivors Act, which lifted the statute of limitations for one year on civil claims for sexual offenses. The jury also sided with Carroll’s claim that Trump had defamed her when, in 2019 after she made her allegation, he said she was “not his type” and that she made up the claim to boost sales of her book. The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages. Trump has asked for a new trial, or a significant reduction in damages.

• A civil suit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and three of his children is perhaps the biggest threat to the former president’s wealth, as well as his image as a successful businessman. It accuses them and their real estate company of fraudulently manipulating the value of assets for years to deceive banks and insurers. James is seeking $250 million in disgorgement and a permanent ban on the four Trumps doing business in New York. She’s already succeeded in winning a court order for an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization, a move that could bring unprecedented scrutiny to the former president’s finances.

• Trump, his company and his three oldest children are also facing a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 by four investors who claimed that they were duped by Trump’s promotions into paying thousands of dollars to become independent sellers with ACN Opportunity LLC, which sold a doomed videophone device that Trump touted as the next big thing. The devices were made obsolete by smartphones. Trump sat for questions in October.

• Trump was sued by 12 Democratic lawmakers accusing him of sparking the Jan. 6 riot. Multiple Capitol police officers also sued Trump for physical injuries and racist abuse suffered during that day. Through appeals, Trump is trying to get the cases dismissed.

• Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, sued her uncle, his late brother and older sister for allegedly cheating her out of her share of the family fortune. Donald Trump won dismissal of the lawsuit on Nov. 14; Mary Trump is seeking to have it reinstated.

• A group of Michigan voters sued Trump and his reelection campaign in 2020 for mass voter suppression, particularly among Black voters. Trump’s attempt to dismiss the case was partially granted; the Michigan group sought more time to file a second complaint.

9. Do these cases hurt him politically?

Trump has remained the Republican front-runner for the nomination and has even received bumps in fundraising and in the polls after being indicted. In polling as of Aug. 1, roughly 56% of Americans said they viewed Trump unfavorably compared with 40% who viewed him favorably. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted in March showed that opinions of Trump’s legal travails largely align with how people view him more generally. Offered the basic outline of the hush-money charge, without Trump’s name attached, poll respondents overwhelmingly agreed that it’s “a crime for a candidate for elected office to pay someone to remain silent about an issue that may affect the outcome of an election.” But when the question was rephrased to be specifically about Trump, just 15% of Republicans called it a “very serious” issue, compared with 53% of Democrats. Trump has long tried to cast lawsuits against him and investigations into his conduct as politically motivated, calling them “hoaxes” and “witch hunts.”

